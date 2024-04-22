Walleye Weekly No. 28: April 22, 2024

April 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Regular Season Record: 48-14-4-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Playoff Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

ROUND ONE GAMES (All Times Eastern)

April 19 vs. Kalamazoo (3-2 Win/OT)

April 20 vs. Kalamazoo (5-2 Win)

April 24 at Kalamazoo (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 26 at Kalamazoo (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 27 vs. Kalamazoo (IF NECESSARY) (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 30 at Kalamazoo (IF NECESSARY) (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 1 vs. Kalamazoo (IF NECESSARY) (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Halfway through: The Toledo Walleye kicked off their Central Division Semifinals series against the Kalamazoo Wings by picking up wins in each of the first two games on Friday (3-2/OT) and Saturday (5-2). The Fish head into Kalamazoo where Toledo held a record of 1-3-2 during the regular season.

The ECHL MVP: Forward Brandon Hawkins claimed the ECHL scoring title en route to the ECHL MVP award. Hawkins also skated in his 300th professional game on Saturday, adding to his already long resume. Hawkins led the league in points, goals, power play goals, and shots. Hawkins also set single-season Walleye records in each of those categories, as well as breaking his own Toledo ECHL record for shots in a season with 346. After all of that, Hawkins made a spectacular diving play to poke the overtime game-winning goal in the 3-2 win on Friday. Hawkins has collected five points (1G, 4A) through two playoff games.

Sluggin' Sammy: Forward Sam Craggs completed a natural hat trick in the third period of Saturday's win, scoring the game-winner and then two insurance goals all within five minutes. Craggs' feat was the first playoff hat trick for the Walleye since TJ Hensick on 5/10/22 against Wheeling.

Walleye wagon: Toledo won their final 14 games on the schedule, going 14-2-0 in March and a spotless 5-0-0 in April. The 14-game win streak marked the season-high. The Walleye also finished the season winning their final nine home games - a season high - and also finished with wins in their last ten road contests, tying the season-high. The Fish won their first two playoff games for 16 straight wins combined.

The middle: The Toledo Walleye claimed the first two games on their Central Division Semifinals series and now head into the week with games three (Wednesday) and four (Friday) at Kalamazoo with a potential game five (Saturday) at home pending a loss in either game three or four. The Fish look to return home with a sweep and turn their attention to the winner between the Indy Fuel and the Wheeling Nailers.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (1G, 4A; GWG/OT)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (1-0-0, 1.91 GAA, .926 SVP)

