Game Preview: South Division Semifinals Game 2

April 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

2024 KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS: SOUTH DIVISION SEMIFINALS GAME 2

Orlando Leads 1-0

Game 1 (April 21, 2024): Orlando 1, Greenville 0 (OT)

Game 2 (April 22, 2024): Orlando @ Greenville

Game 3 (April 26, 2024): Greenville @ Orlando

Game 4 (April 27, 2024): Greenville @ Orlando

Game 5* (April 28, 2024): Greenville @ Orlando

Game 6* (April 30, 2024): Orlando @ Greenville

Game 7* (May 1, 2024) Orlando @ Greenville

*if necessary

WHERE WE LEFT OFF: SOUTH DIVISION SEMIFINALS GAME 1

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT F SH PP

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 0 0 0 1 1 29 0/2

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 0 0 0 0 0 43 0/3

Spencer Kersten ended a marathon goalie duel to give the Orlando Solar Bears a lead in the South Division Semifinals, 1-0, over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits by a 1-0 score.

GAME RECAP

2024 KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS SOUTH DIVISION SEMIFINALS (BEST-OF-7)

TEAM RECORD PP PK LEADING SCORER(S)

ORL 1-0-0 0.0% (0/2) 100% (3/3) Kersten/Boka/Jacques (1gp, 1pt Each)

GVL 0-0-1 0.0% (0/3) 100% (2/2) --

NOTES AND NUMBERS

NARROWEST OF MARGINS: For just the second time in the last four years, the Swamp Rabbits fell in a playoff opener, both defeats coming past 60 minutes. Last night's loss also marks the first time since April 24, 2017 that the Swamp Rabbits suffered a shutout defeat in the playoffs, that last loss coming to the South Carolina Stingrays in a 4-0 series-ending Game 6 in the first round. Last night was only the second time ever a Swamp Rabbits/Road Warriors playoff game ended 1-0, with Greenville on the wrong end of both.

IGGY POP: Despite the defeat, Swamp Rabbits net-minder Jacob Ingham was stellar in net, going 72+ minutes without surrendering a goal. Ingham's appearance last night was his long-awaited playoff debut as a professional, following 75 regular season games between the AHL's Ontario Reign and the Swamp Rabbits over the last four seasons. Heading into the playoffs, Ingham set a personal best with 17 wins with Greenville, and 20 total in a single season combining his time in the Upstate and the Inland Empire.

OVERKILL: The Swamp Rabbits penalty kill continues to suffocate, and started off the postseason on the right foot in Game 1 of the South Division Semifinals. Greenville held Orlando to an 0/2 count last night, including a third period opportunity for the Solar Bears. That puts the Swamp Rabbits current killing streak to 16 in a row over six consecutive games including the final five of the regular season. The Swamp Rabbits finished the 2023-24 campaign tied for 7th in the "Premier 'AA' Hockey League".

GAME 2: The Swamp Rabbits look to respond in Game 2 of the South Division Semifinals tonight, carrying an all-time record of 7-5 in Game 2 of any playoff series, with four of those wins tying the series up after trailing 1-0. Last season's 2OT loss to Jacksonville in the second game ended a six-game win streak in the second stanza of a playoff series.

