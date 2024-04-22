Oilers Fall to Mavericks in Series Finale
April 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 2-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center on Monday night, sending the Mavericks onto the Mountain Division Finals.
Mike McKee picked up his second of the series with 1:50 left in the period, putting Tulsa up 1-0. Cade Borchardt leveled the affair 1-1 13 seconds later with his first of the series on the next shot of the game.
Borchardt notched his second of the night - a series-winning tally - on a five-on-three, power-play rebound 1:18 before the half-way-mark of the game, putting the Mavericks up ahead 2-1.
Neither team found the back of the net in the third frame, closing the series in Kansas City's favor.
The game was the final outing of the 2023-24 season for the Oilers. Tulsa will be back for the 2024-25 season, with a schedule to be announced soon.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
