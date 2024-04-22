ECHL Transactions - April 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 22, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Will MacKinnon, D assigned by Utica, added to playoff roster

Add Filip Engaras, F assigned by Utica, added to playoff roster

Delete Travis Broughman, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Wheeler, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Colin Jacobs, F activated from reserve

Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Logan Britt, D activated from reserve

Delete Joseph Leahy, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Owen Pederson, F assigned by Providence

Orlando:

Add Tanner Dickinson, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis, added to playoff roster

Add Kevin Lombardi, F activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Dickinson, F placed on reserve

Delete Mitchell Hoelscher, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Trevor Thurston, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Lukas Svejkovsky, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh, added to playoff roster

Add Matt Quercia, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, added to playoff roster

Delete Phip Waugh, D placed on reserve

Delete Cal Kiefiuk, F placed on reserve

