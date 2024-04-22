ECHL Transactions - April 22
April 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 22, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Will MacKinnon, D assigned by Utica, added to playoff roster
Add Filip Engaras, F assigned by Utica, added to playoff roster
Delete Travis Broughman, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Wheeler, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Colin Jacobs, F activated from reserve
Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Logan Britt, D activated from reserve
Delete Joseph Leahy, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Owen Pederson, F assigned by Providence
Orlando:
Add Tanner Dickinson, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis, added to playoff roster
Add Kevin Lombardi, F activated from reserve
Delete Tanner Dickinson, F placed on reserve
Delete Mitchell Hoelscher, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Trevor Thurston, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Lukas Svejkovsky, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh, added to playoff roster
Add Matt Quercia, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, added to playoff roster
Delete Phip Waugh, D placed on reserve
Delete Cal Kiefiuk, F placed on reserve
