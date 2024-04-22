Mavericks Sweep Tulsa Oilers in Round 1, Advance to Mountain Division Finals

Kansas City Mavericks celebrate folowing a goal

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - After a dominating 4-0 series sweep over the Tulsa Oilers, the Kansas City Mavericks have advanced to the second round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Mavericks will take on the winner of the Idaho-Allen series and Game 1 of the Mountain Division Finals will be on May 4 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Continuing its dominance from the regular season, Kansas City won four-straight versus Tulsa to take the Round 1 series. Dating back to the regular season, Kansas City has won 14 of their last 16 contests.

Leading the Mavericks to victory tonight was rookie forward Cade Borchardt. The former Minnesota State-Mankato captain found the back of the net twice for the first multi-goal postseason performance of his career.

In the series, the Mavericks were paced by star forward Patrick Curry, who had three goals and two assists in four games. Borchardt also finished the opening-round series with two goals and two assists. Additionally, forwards Jeremy McKenna and Justin Nachbaur were Kansas City's other three-plus point scorers in the first round.

Goaltenders Cale Morris and Jack LaFontaine each recorded two wins for Kansas City as the Mavericks look to ride the hot goaltending into the second round.

Mountain Division Finals Schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, May 4, Idaho/Allen winner at Kansas City, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 2: Sunday, May 5, Idaho/Allen winner at Kansas City, 4:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 3-5: TBD at Idaho/Allen

Game 6*: Tuesday, May 14, Idaho/Allen winner at Kansas City, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 7*: Wednesday, May 15, Idaho/Allen winner at Kansas City, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

*if necessary

The Mountain Division Finals mark the second round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The winner of the second round will advance to the Western Conference Finals and then to the Kelly Cup Finals, where they will face the Eastern Conference Champions.

More information about Mavericks Second Round tickets will be provided at a later date.

