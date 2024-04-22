Addamo Wins Game Three in Overtime for Wheeling

April 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers react after Justin Addamo's overtime goal

Wheeling Nailers react after Justin Addamo's overtime goal

WHEELING, WV - Postseason overtime is as exciting as it gets, and the Wheeling Nailers gave their fans a taste of that in their first home game of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Justin Addamo made the extra session a quick one, as he needed just 30 seconds to slide his right circle one-timer in over the goal line, lifting the Nailers to the 3-2 victory and 2-1 series lead over the Indy Fuel in the Central Division Semifinal Series at WesBanco Arena.

The Nailers played a great first period, as they outshot Indy, 12-5, while netting the night's first goal. Isaac Belliveau wound his way around the offensive zone in search of a teammate for a passing option. He was unable to find one, so he navigated his way into the slot, where he sifted a low wrist shot through Mitchell Weeks and into the cage.

The Fuel had control of the shots at a 17-8 margin in the middle frame, while both teams found the net, as Wheeling maintained its one-goal edge. Indy did tie the game at the 10:02 mark, following an icing call against the Nailers. Matthew Cairns sent a bouncing puck into the low slot, where Kyle Maksimovich turned and tossed in a backhander. Wheeling regained its lead with 4:42 to go. Tanner Laderoute chipped the puck ahead to the offensive blueline, where David Jankowski swept a pass over to Davis Bunz on the left side. Bunz drove into the circle, and placed a wrist shot into the right side of the goal.

With 6:21 remaining in the third period, Indy netted an equalizer to force extra hockey. Santino Centorame slid a pass over to Andrew Perrott at the top of the left circle, where he clobbered a one-timer into the left side of the twine.

Overtime was over in the blink of an eye. Justin Lee carried the puck in over the middle of the blueline and dished a pass to his right, where Justin Addamo hammered a one-timer from the circle. Weeks got a piece of the shot, but the puck squeezed its way over the goal line to give Wheeling the 3-2 triumph.

Jaxon Castor was terrific in goal for the Nailers, as he denied 31 of the 33 shots he faced, with 26 of the saves coming during the second and third periods. Mitchell Weeks took the loss for the Fuel, as he made 22 saves on 25 shots.

The Central Division Semifinal Series will be right back in action for game four at WesBanco Arena on Tuesday at 7:10. The Nailers will also be the home team for game five on Saturday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. To purchase tickets for the playoffs or for any questions or concerns about ticketing, please visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

