Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
April 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears earned their first playoff win Sunday night in a 1-0 overtime victory over Greenville. Orlando looks to take a 2-0 series lead back to Kia Center with a victory Monday night in Greenville.
#1 Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. #4 Orlando Solar Bears:
Game 1 - ORL 1-0 W OT - (Series 1-0 ORL)
Game 2 - Monday. April 22 at 7:05 p.m. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Game 3 - Friday, April 26 at 7pm - Kia Center
Game 4 - Saturday, April 27 estimated puck drop at 9pm - Kia Center (Kia Center doubleheader, Magic play at 1pm) - Doors open at 8pm
*Game 5 - Sunday, April 28 at 7pm - Kia Center
*Game 6 - Tuesday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
*Game 7 - Wednesday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
* if necessary
AT A GLANCE:
PLAYOFF RECORD: 1-0 (1.000)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-0-0-0
2024 PLAYOFF LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Three Players - 1 point
MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 1 goal
MOST ASSISTS: Two Players - 1 assist
PIM LEADER: Kurt Gosselin - 4 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Five Players - +1
LAST WEEK'S GAME:
Sunday, April 21 at Greenville: 1-0 OT W (ORL 1-0)
Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick shined in a 43-save shutout, and rookie Spencer Kersten scored the only goal of the game at 12:22 of overtime to put the Solar Bears in a 1-0 series lead with a 1-0 win Sunday afternoon in Greenville.
PLAYOFF BITES:
Spencer Kersten scored the first Solar Bears playoff overtime goal since April 26, 2019 (McAuley)
Evan Fitzpatrick became the third Solar Bears goaltender to record a playoff shutout with his 43-save triumph on Sunday in game one.
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024 Playoffs - here we will track their progress:
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%
Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 0 GP, 0g-0a
Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 1 GP, 0g-0a
Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%
