St. Louis Blues Reassign Dickinson to Orlando from Springfield

April 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, have announced the St. Louis Blues of the National Hockey League have reassigned forward Tanner Dickinson to the Solar Bears from the American Hockey League's (AHL) Springfield Thunderbirds.

Dickinson, 22, had 26 points (8g-18a) in 45 games during the 2023-24 season for the Solar Bears. The Perrysburg, Ohio native appeared in 17 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, scoring four points (3g-1a). Dickinson has appeared in 20 AHL games over his pro career, with Springfield and Utica.

Prior to his professional career, Dickinson scored 87 points (27g-60a) in 99 career OHL games with the Soo Greyhounds. He also appeared in eight United States Hockey League games with Green Bay prior to his OHL tenure.

Dickinson was selected by the Blues in the fourth round, 119th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft.

