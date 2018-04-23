Walleye vs Komets Preview

Toledo Walleye News Release





Walleye Notes

Brooms out against Indy: In a series that was close (three games decided by a goal) the Walleye took care of Indy in short order, posting the first-ever sweep in Toledo Walleye history. The last time a Toledo team swept a team out the playoffs was in the 2006 Kelly Cup Playoffs when the then Toledo Storm defeated the Johnstown Chiefs three games to none in a best of five series.

Winning series: With its win over Indy, Toledo has won at least a round in the playoffs in three of the last four years. In 2015, Toledo advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals and last year reaching the Western Conference Finals. Since the start of the 2015 playoffs, Toledo has a playoff record of 27-22.

Leading the way: Both Kyle Bonis (3G, 5A) and Tyler Barnes (1G, 7A) are tied for the league lead with eight points each. The seven assists for Barnes is the most for any player so far in the playoffs. Christian Hilbrich is tied for the league with five goals in the playoffs. Both Austen Brassard (2G, 2A) and Simon Denis (1G, 3A) each posted four points in the series win over Indy. Goaltender Pat Nagle allowed just nine goals in four games vs. Indy for a 1.79 goals against average and a .942 save percentage.

Welcome in a Close Friend/Foe: The closest rivals in the ECHL (106 miles from Huntington Center to Memorial Coliseum) meet for the third time in the last four years during the postseason. Toledo took the previous meetings first during the 2015 Kelly Cup Playoffs in seven games to advance to the then Eastern Conference Finals and then in five games last year to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Stats during the Year: Toledo finished the regular season with a record of 2-5-1 (2-2-0 at the Huntington Center and 0-3-1 at Fort Wayne), and were outscored 29-21 in the season series. The total shots were fairly even with Toledo having 236 on Fort Wayne and the Komets with 243 on Toledo. The Walleye power play was 4-31 (12.9%) against Fort Wayne during the regular season while Toledo's penalty kill stopped 16 of 17 power plays (94.1%). The two teams finished as the top two in attendance during the regular season (Fort Wayne 7,784 and Toledo 7,600).

Komets get through Cincinnati: Fort Wayne took down Cincinnati in five games scoring three times in the third period Sunday to advance in a 4-2 win. Like the Walleye, two of the contests went to overtime with game one ending in a second overtime. The only loss for the Komets in the series came in game three when the Cyclones took a 7-6 overtime victory. Gabriel Desjardins had a big series, scoring twice and picking up six assists to tie Barnes and Bonis for the overall lead in ECHL playoff scoring. Phelix Martineau had three goals and three assists against the Cyclones.

All playoff games, home and away, will be broadcast live on BCSN and Fox Sports Radio 1230 WCWA. In addition to the Walleye TV and radio broadcasts, fans can watch the Walleye broadcast on ECHL.TV's streaming video webcast, powered by Neulion. Fans can visit ECHL.TV, click on team pass, create an account and then enter GOWALLEYE18 in the promo code area. Live streaming is offered to our fans courtesy of Huntington Bank, ProMedica, Wendy's and Bud Light.

Central Division Finals

Toledo Walleye vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Schedule for Best of Seven Series (All Times Eastern)

Saturday, April 28 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Sunday, April 29 vs. Fort Wayne at 5:15 p.m. (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Wednesday, May 2 at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Friday, May 4 at Fort Wayne at 8:00 p.m. (8 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Saturday, May 7 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

Tuesday, May 8 at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

Wednesday, May 9 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

CONFERENCE FINALS: Best-of-Seven Series | May 11 to May 23

KELLY CUP FINALS: Best-of-Seven Series | May 25 to June 6

2017-18 Regular Season Meetings vs. Fort Wayne

(Toledo record 2-5-1, 2-2-0 at Home, 0-3-1 at Fort Wayne)

October 14, 2017 - Walleye lose 4-2 at Fort Wayne

November 16, 2017 - Walleye win 6-3 in Toledo

November 23, 2017 - Walleye lose 5-4 at Fort Wayne

December 1, 2017 - Walleye 3-2 in a shootout at Fort Wayne

December 6, 2017 - Walleye lose 5-2 in Toledo

December 31, 2017 - Walleye lose 3-0 at Fort Wayne

January 12, 2018 - Walleye win 3-1 in Toledo

April 6, 2018 - Walleye lose 5-2 in Toledo

