Americans Drop a 2-1 Decision to Idaho Forcing Game 6

April 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, dropped a 2-1 decision to the Idaho Steelheads on Sunday, sending the series back to Idaho for Game 6 on Tuesday night.

The Americans opened the scoring with a power play goal from David Makowski, his 3rd of the postseason, to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. That would be the only goal of the opening period.

Idaho responded with two in the second frame, one on even strength from Eric Sweetman, his first of the playoffs. Max French gave Idaho the lead for good with his second of the playoffs on the power play to make it a 2-1 game. Idaho had the advantage in shots on goal 31 to 21 after two periods of play.

Neither team was able to score in the third period, as the Steelheads would hold on for the one-goal victory extending the series to a sixth game. Allen was 1 for 3 on the power play and is now 2 for 16 in the series.

Game 6 is on Tuesday night in Boise. The Americans will travel to Idaho tomorrow morning. You can watch Tuesday's night's game on ECHL TV or listen for free on the Mixlr App.

Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads, Allen leads the Best of 7 series 3-2

Game 1: Americans 3 @ Idaho 2 F

Game 2: Americans 5 @ Idaho 4 F

Game 3: Idaho 3 @ Americans 5 F

Game 4: Idaho 2 @ Americans 1 F

Game 5: Idaho 2 @ Americans 1 F

Game 6: Americans @ Idaho - Tuesday, April 24th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho

Game 7: Americans @ Idaho - Wednesday, April 25th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho*

* If Necessary

