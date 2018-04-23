Manchester to Play Adirondack in North Division Finals

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings, have announced the schedule for the North Division Finals of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Monarchs will face the Adirondack Thunder in the second round, beginning on April 27.

The seven-game series will be played in a 4-2-1 format, with the first four games to be held at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, N.Y., before the series shifts to the SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H. for two games (if necessary) and then back to Glens Falls for a potential Game 7.

The complete schedule for the North Division Finals can be found below:

Game 1: Manchester @ Adirondack - Friday, April 27, 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena

Game 2: Manchester @ Adirondack - Saturday, April 28, 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena

Game 3: Manchester @ Adirondack - Tuesday, May 1, 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena

Game 4: Manchester @ Adirondack - Thursday, May 3, 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena

Game 5: Manchester vs Adirondack - Sunday, May 6, 6:00 p.m. at SNHU Arena (if necessary)

Game 6: Manchester vs Adirondack - Monday, May 7, 7:00 p.m. at SNHU Arena (if necessary)

Game 7: Manchester @ Adirondack - Wednesday, May 9, 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena (if necessary)

Tickets to see your Monarchs in the North Division Finals can be purchased HERE. Contact the Monarchs front office for Pay As We Play pricing, at 603-626-7825. All 2017-18 Full and 24-Game ticket package holders will receive complimentary tickets to the North Division Finals!

