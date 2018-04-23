ECHL Transactions - April 23

April 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 23, 2018:

Adirondack:

Add Drew Fielding, G activated from reserve

Add Pierre-Luc Mercier, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Orszulak, F placed on reserve

Delete Mackenzie Blackwood, G placed on reserve

Colorado:

Add Lukas Hafner, G activated from reserve

Delete Chase Norrish, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.