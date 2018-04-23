ECHL Transactions - April 23
April 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 23, 2018:
Adirondack:
Add Drew Fielding, G activated from reserve
Add Pierre-Luc Mercier, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Orszulak, F placed on reserve
Delete Mackenzie Blackwood, G placed on reserve
Colorado:
Add Lukas Hafner, G activated from reserve
Delete Chase Norrish, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 23, 2018
- ECHL Transactions - April 23 - ECHL
- 17 Skinny Stats from the 2017-18 Season - Reading Royals
- Game 6 - Adirondack (3-2) vs. Worcester (2-3) - Adirondack Thunder
- Steelheads Win Game 5 to Send Series Back to Boise - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Drop a 2-1 Decision to Idaho Forcing Game 6 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.