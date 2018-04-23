17 Skinny Stats from the 2017-18 Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals recently completed their 17th season in the ECHL. To honor 17 seasons, here are "17 Skinny Stats" from the 2017-18 regular season.

17 seasons, 17 skinny stats

Reading made the playoffs for the ninth straight season, the third-longest active streak in the ECHL (South Carolina, Idaho).

The Royals took 658 PIM during the regular season, the fewest by any team in ECHL history (9.14/game).

Five home crowds during the regular season topped 5,000 fans. On the final game of the regular season vs. Norfolk, Reading drew 6,317 fans.

Five players from Pennsylvania played on the Royals this season - Steven Swavely (Reading), Chris McCarthy (Collegeville), Adam Schmidt (Warrington), Dillan Fox (Hummelstown) and Nick Luukko (Westchester). All were on Reading's postseason roster.

The Royals inducted Yannick Tifu to the Diamond Credit Union Wall of Honor on Mar. 17, 2018.

The Royals won 24 games at Santander Arena, the fifth-most in team history. Over the last nine seasons, Reading has won roughly 58% of its home games (189 home victories).

Matt Willows joined Brian McCullough (2002-03) as the only Royals to rank in the top-three of the league in points. Willows had 74 to lead Reading in the regular season.

The Royals scored the first goal of the game 46 times (32-9-5-0 record), the most ever by the club in a regular season.

Reading started the campaign 4-0-0-0, tying the best four-game start in team history.

The Royals opened the season with seven straight home wins, tying a team record.

The squad endured one losing streak longer than three games (5 games - Dec. 16-23).

The Royals won 31 games against the North Division, the most by any team in the North against the division. Only four ECHL teams had more than 31 wins against a divisional opponent.

Michael Huntebrinker went 4-for-4 in the shootout with three game-winning shootout goals, the best ever by a Royals player. The Royals were 4-0 in shootouts during the regular season.

Reading allowed 199 goals, the sixth time the Royals have yielded fewer than 200 in a campaign.

Derek Whitmore scored seven seconds into overtime vs. Adirondack to in the season opener, the second-fastest in league history (5 seconds, Kent Davyduke, 2002).

Matt Willows attempted 306 shots in the regular season, second in the league and the most in a single season by a Royals player.

Player Awards

MVP: Matt Willows

Offensive Player of the Year: Matt Willows

Fan's Choice Award: Matt Willows

Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Luukko

Rookie of the Year: Michael Huntebrinker

Heart Award: Adam Schmidt

Unsung Hero: Tyler Brown

Community Service: Scott Tanski

2017-18 In Review:

39-24-9-0, 87 points | Home: 24-10-2-0 | Away: 15-14-7-0:

3.22 GF/gm (12th) | 2.76 GA/gm (6th)

Power play 16.0% (20th) | Penalty Kill 84.4% (8th)

