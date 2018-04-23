Thunder Announce Round 2 Playoff Schedule

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, have announced their schedule for Round 2 of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, to begin on Friday, April 27 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Adirondack will take on the Manchester Monarchs in the North Division finals, the third consecutive season that the two teams have squared off. Adirondack advanced to the second round courtesy of a 4-2 series victory over the Worcester Railers while Manchester advanced with a 4-0 series win over the Reading Royals.

The Thunder and Monarchs will play a best of seven series in a 4-2-1 format, beginning with Game 1 at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday, April 27. The Thunder will also host Games 2, 3 and 4 on home ice, with Game 2 to be held on Saturday, April 28. Game 3 will then occur on Tuesday, May 1 and Game 4 will be held on Thursday, May 3, with all four games beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Adirondack would then head to Manchester for Games 5 and 6, if necessary. Game 5 is slated for Sunday, May 6 at 6:00 p.m. and Game 6 is scheduled for Monday, May 7 at 7:00 p.m. If necessary, the series would then conclude in Glens Falls with Game 7 on Wednesday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m.

The full Round 2 schedule is below -

Game 1: Manchester @ Adirondack - Friday, April 27, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Manchester @ Adirondack - Saturday, April 28, 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: Manchester @ Adirondack - Tuesday, May 1, 7:00 p.m.

Game 4: Manchester @ Adirondack - Thursday, May 3, 7:00 p.m.

*Game 5: Adirondack @ Manchester - Sunday, May 6, 6:00 p.m.

*Game 6: Adirondack @ Manchester - Monday, May 7, 7:00 p.m.

*Game 7: Manchester @ Adirondack - Wednesday, May 9, 7:00 p.m.

*If Necessary

Round 2 playoff tickets will be sold at the same price as regular season and Round 1 tickets at $20 for adults and $15 for youth at the box office for all Adirondack home dates. Tickets are on sale at the Cool Insuring Arena Box Office beginning Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. The Thunder will also offer group tickets, available at $15 per ticket, for all parties of 20-or-more for postseason play. All fans interested in group tickets should call the Thunder front office at 518-480-3355 x315 to reserve their seats.

With any questions or to speak with a Thunder staff member regarding the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, visit ECHLThunder.com or call 518-480-3355.

