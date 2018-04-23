Get Your Tickets for the Second Round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced their schedule for the second round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Coors Light. The Solar Bears will face the Florida Everblades in the best-of-seven South Division Finals, with the winner advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals to play the winner of the North Division Finals. Fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming home games to be played at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

The Solar Bears will open the series on the road at Germain Arena in Estero, Fla. for Games 1 and 2. Orlando will host Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) of the South Division Finals at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. Should the series require a Game 6 or 7, the series will shift back to Estero.

Orlando advanced to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history on Saturday, April 21 after completing a four-game sweep of the South Carolina Stingrays with a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 4 of the South Division Semifinals.

The dates, time and locations for the South Division Finals are as follows, with home games listed in bold:

Florida Everblades vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Game 1 - Friday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Germain Arena

Game 2 - Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at Germain Arena

Game 3 - Thursday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at ARS.com Rink at Amway Center

Game 4 - Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m. at ARS.com Rink at Amway Center

Game 5 - Sunday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m. at ARS.com Rink at Amway Center (if necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Germain Arena (if necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Germain Arena (if necessary)

Single-game tickets for the second round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Coors Light, start at $18 and are now on sale. Fans can purchase playoff tickets at the Amway Center box office or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

