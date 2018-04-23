Game 6 - Adirondack (3-2) vs. Worcester (2-3)

WHO: 1 - Adirondack Thunder (3-2) @ 4 - Worcester Railers (2-3)

WHAT: NORTH DIVISION SEMI FINALS - GAME 6

WHEN: Monday, April 23, 2018 @ 7:05 PM

WHERE: DCU Center - Worcester, MA

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Adirondack Thunder and Worcester Railers are back on the ice this evening for Game 6 of the North Division Semifinals. The series has shifted back to Massachusetts after the Railers came from behind to take Game 5 in Glens Falls by a 6-5 final score to extend their season.

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION: Adirondack and Worcester combined for 11 goals in Game 5 with each team's output setting a single-game series high. In the previous four games, the two teams had combined to total just 12 goals, including two that were empty-net tallies. For the Thunder, the five goals tied the most ever scored in a playoff game in franchise history.

BOUNCE BACK: During the 2017-18 regular season, the Thunder posted a 21-9-1 record coming off of a loss (regulation, overtime and shootout combined), avoiding back-to-back defeats in 21 of 31 opportunities. All-time in the postseason, Adirondack has posted a 6-2 record in games coming off of a loss, including this season in which it recorded a 3-1 victory in Game 3 after a Game 2 defeat.

BRIAN'S SONG: Thunder forward Brian Ward collected his team-best fourth goal of the series as he scored early in the third period in Game 5. With the marker, Ward became the third player in Thunder history to net four goals in a series, joining Greg Wolfe (2016) and Dennis Kravchenko (2017). Ward is also tied for third in the ECHL in goals during the 2018 postseason, one shy of the league lead.

BERG-INSANITY: Adirondack defenseman Mike Bergin scored his first goal of the season, regular season and playoffs, in Game 5 on Saturday. Bergin's goal was also his first ever goal in the Kelly Cup Playoffs and his first overall tally since December 2, 2016. The 6-3 defenseman has amassed three points (1-2-3) from five games in this series, tied for the team lead amongst blueliners.

WHISKEY AND RY: Thunder center Ryan Schmelzer scored a power-play goal in the first period of Game 5 to extend his scoring streak to three games. Schmelzer ranks second on the Thunder with four points (3-1-4) from five games and is one of five ECHL rookies with three or more goals in Round 1. Dating back to the regular season, the Canisius College graduate has tallied a point in eight of 12 games he's played with Adirondack.

DON'T LET SUNDAY RUIN YOUR MONDAY: The Adirondack Thunder will play on a Monday for just the second time this season and bring a 1-0 record into tonight's game from a 3-1 win over Brampton on February 19. Adirondack has played a Monday playoff game just once in franchise history, a 2-1 defeat in Game 4 of the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs against Manchester.

