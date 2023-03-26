Walleye Secure a Point in Shootout Loss to Greenville

March 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Walleye secured a point and Ryan Cox netted another goal in their shootout loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 5-4, on Sunday night in Toledo.

What Happened:

For a second straight night the Walleye would collect the first goal of the game as Sam Craggs (8th) one-timed a Ryan Lowney pass into the back of the net at 4:06 of the first period. Toledo's power play took over when Ryan Cox scored his fifth of the season, deflecting a pass from Brandon Hawkins. Gordie Green (24th) made it 3-0 at 16:25 of the first with a wrist shot from right in front of the Greenville net.

The second period was a different story as Greenville came alive with a pair of goals that brought them within one going to the third period. The Swamp Rabbits would even the game at three with a goal just 2:02 into the third to even the game. At 13:33 of the third Greenville would collect their first lead of the weekend when Max Martin beat Sebastian Cossa with a wrist shot.

The Walleye power play went three of four in the contest as Gordie Green netted his second goal of the night at 14:29 for a 4-4 tie and sent the game to overtime. Both teams had chances to win the game in the extra session, but it was Greenville getting the game when they collected the lone goal in the shootout.

Notes:

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa finished with 40 saves and has a record of 24-14-3 on the season. Hawkins' second period goal extended his Walleye record point streak to 18 games. The game was attended by another sellout crowd of 7,793 fans.

What's Next:

The Walleye return to the Huntington Center on Friday, March 31 for a 7:15 p.m. tilt vs. the Iowa Heartlanders.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.