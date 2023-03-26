ECHL Transactions - March 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 26, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

John Stampohar, D

Savannah:

Mike Ferraro, F

Toledo:

Kolten Olynek, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Greenville:

Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve

Delete Joseph Leahy, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Nate Pionk, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Cardelli, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Mason McCarty, F activated from reserve

Add Coale Norris, F activated from reserve

Delete Ayden MacDonald, F placed on reserve

Delete Drake Pilon, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ryan Harrison, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Matt Brassard, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nick Tuzzolino, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Utah:

Add Brandon Cutler, F returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)

Delete Victor Bartley, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Louie Roehl, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Jordan Frasca, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Billy Higgins, G released as EBUG

ECHL Stories from March 26, 2023

