ECHL Transactions - March 26
March 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 26, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
John Stampohar, D
Savannah:
Mike Ferraro, F
Toledo:
Kolten Olynek, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Greenville:
Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve
Delete Joseph Leahy, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Nate Pionk, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Cardelli, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Mason McCarty, F activated from reserve
Add Coale Norris, F activated from reserve
Delete Ayden MacDonald, F placed on reserve
Delete Drake Pilon, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ryan Harrison, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Matt Brassard, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nick Tuzzolino, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)
Utah:
Add Brandon Cutler, F returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)
Delete Victor Bartley, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Louie Roehl, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Jordan Frasca, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Billy Higgins, G released as EBUG
