Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Walleye (5:15pm)

March 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (35-20-7-1) vs. Toledo Walleye (42-16-4-2)

March 26, 2023 | 7:15 PM |Regular Season Game #64

Huntington Center | Toledo, OH

Referees: Tyler Hascall (8), Chad Ingalls (15),

Linesmen: Colin Gates (52), Evan Knox (83)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 5:00PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS WALLEYE SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (0-1-0-0) Home: (0-0-0-0) Away: (0-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

March 25, 2023 - Greenville 1 vs Toledo 5

Next Meeting:

N/A

All-Time Record:

(16-6-4)

QUICK BITS

STREAK SNAPPED ON SATURDAY:

Greenville saw its three-game win streak snapped in a 5-1 loss to the Walleye to open the weekend set. The Walleye applied consistent offensive pressure and earned an early power-play goal from Jake Willets. In the second Brandon Hawkins added to the Rabbits deficit, before Tanner Eberle gave the Rabbits his 24th goal of the season. The momentum lasted just 18 seconds, as the Walleye responded with a goal from Ryan Cox. Cox wasn't finished, as the center scored a second goal, a power-play tally, mid-way through the final frame. The final goal of the night was an empty-netter from Sam Craggs to solidify the 5-1 score line. The loss for the Swamp Rabbits is just the sixth all-time regulation loss to the Walleye. Sunday's game provides the Swamp Rabbits a chance at a series split and a chance at four of a possible six points on the weekend.

SCOUTING THE WALLEYE:

After their 18-game win streak ended on Friday, the Walleye spent little time in the loss column, getting back on track last night. The Rabbits saw Sebastian Cossa in peak form, as the Toledo goaltender stopped 35 of 36 shots, including 16 in the final period. While Greenville recorded its 36 shots, it generated more opportunities than that throughout the night but were neutralized by centralized Walleye defenders. Greenville's special teams were outmatched against the Walleye in the loss, as Toledo posted a pair of power-play goals and kept the Rabbits man-advantage off the board on two attempts. Brandon Hawkins displayed his goal-scoring ability with his 35th of the season, and generated numerous chances that threatened the Swamp Rabbits goal.

EBS IS ROLLING:

Tanner Eberle recorded the lone goal for the Swamp Rabbits in their Saturday night loss. The goal ensures that Eberle's point streak continues into Sunday afternoon, now at seven straight games with a point. Prior to last night, Eberle carried a six-game assist streak, with the goal being his first of the streak. His goal was his 130th ECHL point, and he will look for more in his 230th career game on Sunday.

DAVY DOES IT:

Goaltender David Hrenak stopped 36 of 36 Indy shots in Friday night's 2-0 win to record his first ECHL shutout and his 19th win of the season. While the shutout is the first in the ECHL for the Slovak, the blanking is not his first as a pro. Last season, in his professional debut with the Ontario Reign in the AHL, Hrenak shutout the San Diego goals on April 15, 2022 in a 25 save performance. Hrenak's shutout ensures that both members of the Greenville tandum, he and Ryan Bednard, will finish the season with at least one perfect performance.

SHUFFLING THE STANDINGS:

With every gameday, the South Division standings shuffle around and finding the same four teams in different positions. With last night's loss, the Rabbits fall from a tie for first to third place. South Carolina's lopsided win lifts it into first place, just one point ahead of the Rabbits. From first to fourth, the gap is just three points, the closest division race in the entire ECHL. The South is so hotly contested that no team has qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs to date. It is the only division that does not have at least one team qualified for the postseason.

