K-Wings Fall to Fuel, Finish Week 2-1

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (25-34-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, stood tall against the Indy Fuel (38-22-4-0), not allowing a goal over the first two periods, but ultimately fell on Sunday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 2-1.

For the second consecutive game, the K-Wings and Fuel skated to a scoreless first period. Then, with Kalamazoo on a power play, David Keefer (2) scored to take the 1-0 lead. On the play, Kurt Gosselin (5) prevented the puck from exiting the zone at the blue line and sent a point-to-point pass to Keefer, who skated down into the right circle and rifled the puck home. Collin Saccoman (12) earned the secondary assist.

Pavel Cajan (6-6-0-0) made things difficult for Indy throughout the contest, stopping 35 of 37 shots including all 24 attempts by the Fuel through the first two periods. Cajan also made multiple highlight reel saves to keep Kalamazoo in the contest.

But, in the third, Indy netted the game-tying goal at the 6:43 mark, while skating with an extra attacker on for a delayed penalty call. The Fuel then scored the game-winner at the 9:30 mark on a five-on-three power play opportunity.

The K-Wings head back home Friday to face the Fort Wayne Komets (32-24-4-3). Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. EDT at Wings Event Center. Friday is also $3 Friday at WEC ($3 beers, hot dogs and sodas), and you can find your tickets HERE.

