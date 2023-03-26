Cyclones Defeat Grizz 6-3 to Complete Series Sweep

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies fell 6-3 on Sunday afternoon as the Cincinnati Cyclones got 1 goal and 2 assists from Luka Burzan. Cincinnati extends their winning streak to 9 games as they complete a 3 game sweep over Utah at Maverik Center in front of a crowd of 4010.

Cincinnati led 1-0 after 1 period as Matt Berry scored 13:32 in. Both teams scored 2 goals in the second period. Utah scored 1:55 into the second period as Brandon Cutler scored his 11th of the season. Cutler returned to the Grizzlies earlier in the day as he was released from a PTO with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. 11 seconds later Jordan Martel scored on a rebound from a Keaton Jameson shot. Cyclones defenseman Zach Berzolla tied the game 6:28 in. Cincinnati took a 3-2 lead as Sean Allen scored his first of the season 9:48 in. The Cyclones led 3-2 after 2 periods.

Utah's Zach Tsekos tied the game with a shorthanded unassisted goal 1:14 into the third period. Cincinnati got the game winner from Luka Burzan 9:29 in as they took a 4-3 lead. The Cyclones extended the lead with an empty netter by Patrick Polino with 2:58 left. Louie Caporusso completed the scoring with an empty netter with 40 seconds left.

Utah outshot Cincinnati 34 to 28. Cincinnati's Beck Warm saved 31 of 34 as he earned his league leading 26th win. Utah's Trent Miner stopped 22 of 26. Utah went 1 for 5 on the power play. Cincinnati was 1 for 6.

Utah's homestand continues on Wednesday night as they host the Wichita Thunder in the opener of a three-game series. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

1. Luka Burzan (Cincinnati) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 2 shots.

2. Zach Berzolla (Cincinnati) - 1 goal.

3. Zach Tsekos (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

