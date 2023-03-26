Rabbits Erase 3-0 Deficit, Move into First Place with 5-4 Shootout Win over Toledo

Toledo, OH - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits erased a 3-0, first period deficit to move into first place in the South Division after topping the Toledo Walleye 5-4 in the shootout on Sunday night at the Huntington Center.

The game started with Toledo stealing the puck in the Swamp Rabbits end and converting for the 1-0 lead, as Sam Craggs scored just 4:06 into the game. Toledo added to its lead at 9:05, as Ryan Cox tipped in a power-play goal, before Gordie Green scored a power-play tally at 16:25 to give the Walleye the 3-0 lead.

In the second, the Swamp Rabbits attacked the Walleye net with17 shots and broke up the shutout as Ben Freeman picked up the loose puck and tucked it into the net for his eighth of the season at 14:18. Greenville rode the momentum to a second goal at 19:12, as Justin Nachbuar tipped a Max Martin shot into the net for his sixth of the season.

The Swamp Rabbits entered the third period needing to tie the game and had to wait just 2:02 into the frame, as Nachbaur scored a rebounding puck to level the game at 3-3. At 13:33, Greenville continued its surge and captured its first lead of the game, as Martin sniped his 13th of the season into the net for the 4-3 lead. Toledo tied the game just 56 seconds later, as Green scored his second power-play goal of the game, tying the score and forcing the game to overtime.

After a scoreless overtime period, the two side went to the shootout to decide the two points. In the one-on-ones, Carter Souch scored for Greenville, and goaltender David Hrenak stopped Green, Toledo's final shooter, to complete the comeback and earn the victory.

With the win the Swamp Rabbits move into first place in the South Division and improve to 36-20-7-1 while the Walleye fall to 42-16-4-3.

The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, March 31, for a 7:05 p.m. meeting with South Division rivals, the Florida Everblades.

