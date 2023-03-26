Nailers Erase Three-Goal Deficit, But Still Fall Short, 5-3

Wheeling Nailers defend against the Reading Royals

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers showed some strong fight in erasing an early three-goal deficit on Sunday afternoon at WesBanco Arena. Unfortunately, they were unable to come back a second time, as Charlie Gerard put the Reading Royals ahead for good at the 6:38 mark of the second period, en route to a 5-3 triumph for the visitors. Jarrett Lee netted his first career goal for the Nailers, who also got a second straight two-goal game from Peter Laviolette.

A four-minute skid put the Nailers in a difficult position during the first period, as the Royals banged in three straight goals, before the home team could get on the scoreboard. The first marker came during four-on-four action, when Charlie Gerard swept a pass to Max Newton, who lifted in a shot from the low slot. 23 seconds later, Alec Butcher converted on a man advantage, as he slammed home a centering pass from Jacob Gaucher. Gaucher collected the third Reading strike on an unlucky bounce for Wheeling, as his pass banked off of a skate and trickled over the line. The Nailers took a positive into the intermission, when Peter Laviolette notched his third goal of the weekend by tipping in David Drake's left point wrist shot.

Wheeling carried the momentum directly into the middle frame and tied the clash less in a matter of less than three minutes. 57 seconds into the period, Tanner Laderoute forced a turnover behind the Royals goal, and immediately fed Jarrett Lee, who finished the play for his first professional goal. 1:41 later, Laviolette continued his magical weekend, as he flew down the right side of the ice, and blistered a wrist shot through Pat Nagle's legs. Unfortunately, Reading bounced back to regain the lead four minutes after that, when Gaucher dropped a pass to Charlie Gerard, who sifted in a backhander from the left side of the slot.

The Nailers had back-to-back key chances to try to tie the score in the third period, but an 0-for-5 performance on the power play was a thorn in the team's side. With less than one minute to go, Newton potted his second of the contest into an empty net to put the finishing touches on a 5-3 Royals win.

Pat Nagle earned the 219th victory of his ECHL career for Reading, as he stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced. Tommy Nappier suffered the loss for Wheeling, as he made 24 saves on 28 shots.

The Nailers will play three games on the road next weekend. The trip will start in Indy on Friday at 7:00, then continue with two contests in Cincinnati on Saturday at 7:35 and on Sunday at 3:00. Wheeling has two home games remaining this season. Friday, April 7th at 7:10 is a Frosty Friday against the Iowa Heartlanders. Then, Saturday, April 8th at 7:10 is Fan Appreciation Night against the Fort Wayne Komets. Tickets are available by visiting wheelingnailers.com or calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

