Fuel Come from Behind to Defeat K-Wings

INDIANAPOLIS - The Fuel hosted the K-Wings for the second game of a back-to-back set. With Cam Gray getting the Sunday start, Indy hoped to claim a win on the weekend as they celebrated Family Fun Day. Despite allowing the first goal, Indy was able to come back in the third period and win 2-1.

1ST PERIOD

Much like their first meeting of the weekend last night, the K-Wings took the first penalty of the game with a delay of game call on Kyle Rhodes at 1:58. Kalamazoo was able to kill off the penalty.

Kalamazoo's Kurt Gosselin took another penalty at 13:01. He sat for two minutes for interference.

Indy outshot Kalamazoo 14-3 in the first period despite neither team scoring.

2ND PERIOD

Gosselin took his second penalty of the game for roughing at 1:41. This was offset by a penalty to Indy's Max Golod at the same time for slashing after the two exchanged words and shoves.

Both of those penalties were killed off but Golod took another minor penalty at 13:27 for slashing that resulted in a power play goal by Kalamazoo's David Keefer at 14:10.

Just 22 seconds after that, Kalamazoo's Brad Morrison was assessed a ten minute misconduct and left the ice for the period after both teams engaged in some chippy activity.

At 17:59, Coale Norris took a slashing penalty, giving the Fuel a power play opportunity. It did not last long as Indy's Zach Vinnell took a high-sticking penalty.

3RD PERIOD

That penalty carried over to the third period but the Fuel quickly killed it off.

At 6:43 in the third frame, Alex Wideman tied the game with a goal assisted by Koletrane Wilson and Luc Brown. This marked Wideman's 63rd point of the season which is his single season best throughout his professional career.

At 7:42, Rhodes took his second penalty of the game for hooking to give the Fuel another power play opportunity. Kalamazoo's Collin Saccoman took a cross-checking penalty a minute later. The Fuel took a timeout prior to their near minute of 5-on-3 play.

Wideman added another point with an assist on Chad Yetman's power play goal at 9:30 to give Indy their first lead of the game. Max Golod had the other assist.

At 13:44, Nate Pionk and Raymond Brice took offsetting minor penalties for roughing, causing two minutes of 4-on-4 hockey. There was a timeout after a big scuffle in front of Kalamazoo's net and three more penalties were handed out.

The Wings had a few shots in the final minute of the game but Gray, in goal, made some huge saves as time expired and the Fuel were able to claim the win 2-1.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 31 as they take on the Wheeling Nailers for Made In America Night / First Responders & Do317 Night.

