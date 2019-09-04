Walleye Ink Another Forward

Toledo, OH - Forward Manny Gialedakis (jell-ah-dack-ihs) has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2019-2020 season.

Gialedakis, a native of Woodbridge, Ontario joins the Walleye after splitting time last season between Norfolk and Orlando in the ECHL. He scored three goals in 16 games for the Admirals with 17 penalty minutes while adding another pair of games with Orlando. The 27-year-old forward also appeared in a couple of games for the Pensacola IceFlyers of the SPHL with no points.

"I'm excited to see Manny in camp where he will compete for a spot on our roster," said Head Coach Dan Watson.

Prior to turning professional, Gialedakis spent a pair of seasons in college at the University of Guelph. While skating in 71 games for the Gryphons, he picked up 15 goals with 28 assists and 30 penalty minutes. The 5'11", 205 pound forward posted nearly a point per game with 23 (7G, 16A) over 28 games in the 2017-18 season. He also added in another season for the University of Lethbridge in 2014-15 with three assists over 15 contests.

