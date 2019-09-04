Northeastern Product Lincoln Griffin Joins Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - After a strong senior season, finishing seventh in team scoring, Northeastern University product Lincoln Griffin has signed a Standard Player Contract with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the 2019-20 season. The Massachusetts native played on some of the best hockey teams that NU ever iced.

During his time with the Huskies, the team won two Hockey East championships and two Beanpot championships. As one of the top prep school hockey players in New England, and the youngest player in his recruiting class, Griffin supplied consistent production in his four years and 154 games of his collegiate career.

He doubled his production in his senior year with 21 points (7 goals, 14 assists). He also finished a staggering +20, easily his best career mark.

At Thayer Academy, he struck fear into the opposition. Griffin scored an absurd 76 goals and 106 assists in 101 games. That incredible production saw him win a Valicenti Cup championship and the Robert H. Ferriter MVP award. That spotlight gave him an opportunity to represent the United States at the 2013 Five Nations Tournament, where the team won gold.

Northeastern head coach Jim Madigan described Griffin as a player with a nonstop motor, and the ability to be a smart, cerebral player.

The following players are now under contract for the 2019-20 season:

F - Michael Pelech (29)

F - Johno May (25)

F - Travis Howe (25)

F - Kamerin Nault (23)

F - Mason Baptista (29)

F - Roman Ammirato (26)

F - Daniel Perez (25)

F - Nathan Perkovich (33)

F - Cédric Lacroix (24)

F - Zach Franko (26)

F - Shaquille Merasty (28)

F - Lincoln Griffin (22)

D - J.C. Brassard (23)

D - Luke Ripley (25)

D - Adam Larkin (24)

D - Jake Bolton (27)

D - Brien Diffley (24)

