Americans Add Experience up Front with Addition of Shawn O'Donnell

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce the signing of veteran forward Shawn O'Donnell to a contract for the upcoming season.

O'Donnell joins Allen after playing in 53 games last season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. The native of Halifax, Nova Scotia will begin his eighth season of professional hockey in October. His best numbers as a professional came with Cincinnati in the 2017-18 season, where he had 44 points in 46 games with 19 goals and adding 25 assists.

Shawn O'Donnell has 188 games in the American Hockey League, with most of those games coming with Hartford (182). An additional six games with Milwaukee in 2016-17. He played three years at St. Mary's University from 2010-2012, and one season in the QMJHL with Halifax.

O'Donnell will join his new teammates in Allen when training camp opens in early October. The Americans will play one preseason game on Friday, October 4th in Kansas City. The regular season opens at home against Rapid City on Friday, October 11th. Tickets are on sale NOW by calling 972-912-1000.

