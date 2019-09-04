Americans Announce 2019-2020 Promotional Night Schedule

September 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans announced today some exciting new theme nights for the upcoming 2019-2020 campaign, along with returning fan favorites. Allen opens season number 11 of professional hockey in October.

The Americans will open against the Rapid City Rush on Friday, October 11th with the first-ever 'Game of Thrones' Night in Allen.

Other big nights coming to Allen Event Center this season include: Nascar Night (November 1 vs. Rapid City), Wizarding World Night, (November 2nd vs. Rapid City), Marvel Comics Night and Teddy Bear Toss Game ( November 23rd vs. Wichita), Nickelodeon Night (December 21st vs. Rapid City), New Years' Eve Game (December 31st vs. Idaho), first-ever 'Pride Night' (January 2nd vs. Kansas City), E-Sports Night (January 3rd vs. Kansas City), new this season, Lord of the Rings Night (January 4th vs. Wichita), 'Live Long and Prosper' Night, a tribute to Star Trek (January 11th vs. Kalamazoo), Star Wars Night (February 22nd vs. Wichita), 11TH Annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire (March 7th vs. Tulsa), Military Night and Girl Scouts Night (March 28th vs. Idaho), and Fan Appreciation Night (April 5th vs. Tulsa).

2019-2020 Allen Americans Season Tickets are on sale NOW at Allen Event Center Box Office or call 972-912-1000.

Recent News: The Americans welcomed back ECHL All Star Defenseman Matt Register last Saturday. This is Matt's third stint with the Americans.

Training Camp: The Americans will host their 11th training camp at Allen Event Center Community Rink beginning on Monday, September 30th. All sessions will be open to the fans. Times to be determined later this month.

Become a Team Sponsor Today: Market your business through the 4-time champion Allen Americans. Find out how by calling 972-912-1000 for more information.

Group Tickets: Hold your next group outing at an Allen Americans Hockey Game. Special Group Rates are available. Call 972-912-1000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.