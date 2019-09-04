Admirals Officially Announce Signing of Defenseman Brayden Sherbinin

September 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL are proud to announce they have signed defenseman Brayden Sherbinin for the 2019-20 season.

On Friday, the Admrials acquired the trade rights to Sherbinin and forward Jared VanWormer from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for the rights to forward Luke Nogard and future considerations.

"He (Sherbinin) brings a strong work ethic and is a great overall skater," said Admirals head coach Rod Taylor on the signing. "We are very excited to bring this highly respected player to our team."

Sherbinin, 6'1, 185lbs, hails from Kelowna, British Columbia and split time between the Mavericks and the Rapid City Rush last season, playing in 58 total games.

"We find great value in Brayden as a person and player," said Admrials assistant coach Ryan McGinnis. "We find that Brayden will be better suited for the Eastern Conference with his ability to transport pucks and be apart of the play with his speed. Brayden will be a nice addition to our organization and we look forward to his arrival here in Norfolk."

The 26-year old defenseman turned pro in 2017-18 after playing at the collegiate level with Quinnipiac University and the University of Calgary.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to step into a new role with the team," said Sherbinin. "I'm excited to see the fans and how the rink is. I've never been to Virginia so it'll be a whole new area for me to check out. I'm super ready to work with Coach Taylor and Coach McGinnis and it should be a fun year."

The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on October 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season tickets are available now!

For ticket information, visit https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/norfolkadmirals/EN/link/buy/browse?i%5B0%5D05.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.