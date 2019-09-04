Forward Michael Doherty Signs with Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with forward Michael Doherty for the 2019-20 season.

Doherty, 26, signs with Indy after spending the last two seasons with the Manchester Monarchs. The 5-foot-11, 183-pound forward appeared in 48 games with the Monarchs during the 2018-19 season tallying five goals and 22 assists as well as appearing in all 11 of the Monarchs' playoff games. The third-year pro has skated in 116 ECHL games registering 25 goals and 36 assists along with appearing in 11 AHL games with the Binghamton Devils and Providence Bruins.

Before turning pro, Doherty attended Yale University (NCAA) playing four seasons with the Bulldogs. In 115 NCAA contests, the native of Reading, Massachusetts tallied 30 goals and 27 assists, earning a spot on the 2014-15 NCAA All-Ivy League First Team as well as helping the team to three NCAA Tournament berths in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

With the signing of Doherty, the Fuel have nine forwards, five defensemen and a goaltender signed for the 2019-20 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

