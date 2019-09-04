F Max Willman Signs, Giving Royals 18 Players for 2019-20

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have signed forward Max Willman to an ECHL deal for the 2019-20 season, Head Coach Kirk MacDonald announced Wednesday. Willman spent four years at Brown University (2014-18) and played in 36 games as a graduate transfer student at Boston University in 2018-19 (1g, 5a). The 24-year old was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the 5th round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (121st overall).

2019-20 Royals roster

Goaltender (1): #35 Trevor Gorsuch

Defensemen (5): #6 Garrett Cecere, #19 Garret Cockerill, #27 Jeremy Beaudry, #75 Joe Masonius, #77 Jimmy Mazza

Forwards (12): #7 Trevor Gooch, #9 Brayden Low, #13 Olivier Labelle, #15 Trevor Yates, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #17 Brendan Robbins, #18 Judd Peterson, #21 Frank DiChiara, #23 Drew Melanson, #28 Brady Wiffen, #67 Max Willman, #81 Corey Mackin

They said it

Willman: "I talked with some of my friends that have played in Reading in the past and have heard good things. I like to think I'm a fast forward that can play physical and add a little bit of scoring touch."

MacDonald: "Max will be given an opportunity during training camp to come in and establish himself. We look forward to meeting him in a couple of weeks and to help him develop as he begins his pro career."

Career notes

The Barnstable, MA native appeared in 99 games for Brown University and scored 45 career points. In his junior season, Willman finished third on the team in goals (11) and points (26) while leading Brown with 97 shots on goal.

The 6-foot, 183-lb., left-handed shot amassed 17 goals and 51 points in 135 NCAA games.

Willman led Barnstable High School in scoring in his final two seasons at the school, tallying 19 goals in each campaign. Willman was a co-captain for the Williston Northampton School and earned team MVP honors with 44 points in 25 games.

