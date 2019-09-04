Adjusted Parking Rates for 2019-20 Season; Royals Modify Walk-Up Ticket Prices

September 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Parking Authority has announced a handful of pricing adjustments for 2019-20 Royals games.

The Reading Parking Authority announced parking will start at $2 per car for Royals home games in the 2019-20 regular season and 2020 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Additionally, parking will be free at the South Penn garage for the Royals' home preseason game Fri., Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack.

Season Ticket Holder Parking starts at $54 for the season. For more information on how to purchase your reduced pass, call 610-898-7825.

Royals ticket prices have been made more affordable for fans and families with tickets starting at just $11. Additionally, the team has discontinued a game-day price increase on all tickets.

Adjusted parking rates begin two hours before puck drop on game nights.

New for the 2019-20 season, take advantage of the Royals 5-Game Mini Plan that kicks off Opening Night on Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. and includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.

The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener.

Royals season memberships are available for 2019-20 by heading to royalshockey.com/restoretheroar, visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and calling 610-898-7825.

For the latest team news, visit royalshockey.com/news, and follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/ReadingRoyals), Twitter (Twitter.com/ReadingRoyals) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ReadingRoyals). Use #RestoreTheRoar to join the conversation.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.