Walleye Bring in Forward Brady Tomlak

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Brady Tomlak has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.

Tomlak, a native of Oakland, MI, played his first pro season with the Wheeling Nailers in 2020-21, appearing in 61 games with 21 points (8G, 31A). The 61 games played tied him for the team lead. The 25-year-old spent four years at Air Force Academy that included a three-year run with Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos.

Head coach Dan Watson said, "Brady had a very good rookie season in Wheeling. We expect him to bring a solid two hundred foot game with strong faceoff skills. He can play up and down our lineup, play on both special teams, so he will play some big roles throughout the season. We are excited to have Brady skating in a Walleye uniform this October."

He appeared in 144 games for the Falcons from 2016-2020 while scoring 27 goals and collecting 52 assists while collecting 141 penalty minutes and playing as a plus-24. In the 2019-20 season he was named AHA Best Defensive Forward and helped Air Force to a pair of AHA Championships in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

