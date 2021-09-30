Solar Bears Unveil New Third Jersey

September 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have publicly unveiled a new alternate jersey today, that will be worn beginning with the 2021-22 season.

The jersey was first revealed at a private event for Solar Bears Full Season Solar Status members last night at the team's practice facility at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den.

The jersey, to be worn at select home games during the season, was designed in conjunction with Athletic Knit, the exclusive jersey provider of the ECHL. The jersey is primarily grey and trimmed in teal along the waist, elbows and neckline, bringing a popular element of the Solar Bears' color palette back into regular rotation among the club's purple and white jerseys. The alternate sweater features the team's "OSB" lettermark emblazoned on the chest in teal and white.

Replica versions of the Solar Bears' new third jersey are now available to order online, with adult sizes available for $149.95 and youth sizes available at $109.95. Fans can visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop to place their order today.

NEW Alternate Replica Jersey

$149.95

NEW Youth Alternate Replica Jersey

$109.95

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.