Matt Salmen Joins Mariners Staff as Athletic Trainer

September 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Matt Salmen has been named the new head athletic trainer of the Maine Mariners, the team announced on Thursday. Salmen is a member of Maine Medical Partners Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, which became the official medical provider of the Mariners this summer. He joins the Mariners staff from St. Lawrence University.

Salmen, a native of Minnesota, earned his bachelor's degree in Athletic Training at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Upon graduation, he moved to Tennessee where he earned a Master of Science in Health and Human Performance at Austin Peay State University.

Before moving to Canton, NY and joining the staff at St. Lawrence University, Salmen worked for two years with the hockey programs at Adrian College (Adrian, MI). In 2015, he joined the staff at St. Lawrence, where he worked with five other athletic trainers to provide comprehensive medical coverage to all 33 university teams. During his time at SLU, Salmen primarily worked with the hockey programs.

"I'm extremely excited for this opportunity to join the Mariners organization and the Portland community," said Salmen. "I'm looking forward to adding to this team environment and contributing to the overall success of the organization."

Salmen joins a hockey operations department full of new hires, including Head Coach Ben Guite, Assistant Coach Terrence Wallin, and Equipment Manager Brian McQueen.

The Mariners are now proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins and begin their 2021-22 season, presented by Hannaford To Go on October 22nd, with the home opener against the Worcester Railers, sponsored by Skowhegan Savings. Individual game tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now, online at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling the box office at 207-775-3458. Full season, half season, 12-game mini plans, and 10-ticket flex plans are also available. More information on ticket packages is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.