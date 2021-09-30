Worcester Railers Raise over $22,000 for Jake Thibeault Through Brady vs. Patriots Ticket Raffle

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today that over $22,000 has already been raised during the Brady vs. Patriots Ticket Raffle to benefit former Junior Railer Jake Thibeault.

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, 6,764 raffle tickets have been purchased totaling over $22,000. All proceeds to benefit Jake Thibeault, a local high school hockey player who suffered a severe spinal cord injury earlier this month.

"We would like to thank everyone that has already bought a raffle ticket to benefit Jake Thibeault," said Worcester Railers COO Michael Myers. "Let's get one final big push in hopes of raising $30,000 for Jake and his family."

Purchase raffle tickets at railershc.com/jake through Friday, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. The winner will receive four tickets on the fifty-yard line five rows up from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline in the return of Tom Brady to Foxboro on Sunday, Oct 3.

Anyone that has purchased a raffle ticket is encouraged to watch the drawing live on the Worcester Railers Facebook page (@railershc) at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. The winner will receive the four tickets electronically after the announcement.

