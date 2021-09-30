Royals and Keystone State Cornhole Partner to Fight Childhood Cancer

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Keystone State Cornhole, in collaboration with Rally for Ryder, will host a week-long event to fight childhood cancer starting Monday, Nov. 15. All proceeds from the week will benefit Laney's Legacy of Hope and the One Wish Foundation.

"This is a great way to help give back to the community that has given us so much," Royals general manager David Farrar said. "We're excited to work with both Keystone State Cornhole and Rally for Ryder to help combat childhood cancer and how it affects families."

At any Keystone Cornhole event that week, every dollar someone spends will be put back into both charities. It all culminates with a "bring your own partner" cornhole tournament at Santander Arena before the Royals' matchup against the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The Royals will wear specialty jerseys for their Hockey Fights Cancer game, a favorite theme night in pro hockey.

Raffle items, 50/50 tickets and other chance games will also benefit the cause.

The team cornhole package costs 65 dollars and includes a two-person team entry into the cornhole tournament, two tickets to the Royals game that night and two door prize tickets. Extra spectator tickets cost 20 dollars and include one-hour early arena entrance for the cornhole event, one game ticket and one door prize ticket.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting this FEVO link.

Visit www.keystonestatecornhole.com for the week's schedule and more ways to help organizations like Laney's Legacy of Hope and the One Wish Foundation.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

