Fuel Add Forward Lincoln Griffin

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have signed forward Lincoln Griffin to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Griffin, 24, signs with the Fuel after he spent the 2020-21 season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Knoxville Ice Bears. Skating in 32 games with the Ice Bears last year, Griffin tallied six goals and nine assists. Entering his third pro season, Griffin has skated in a total of 13 ECHL games between the Worcester Railers and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

A native of Walpole, Massachusetts, Griffin played four seasons at Northeastern University before turning pro. Appearing in 154 games over four years, Griffin tallied 25 goals and 29 assists while helping the team to Hockey East Championships in 2016 and 2019.

With the signing of Griffin, the Fuel have ten forwards and four defensemen signed for the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

