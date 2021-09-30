D-Man Jamie Milam Returning

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today veteran defenseman Jamie Milam has signed a contract and will be returning to Fort Wayne for his fourth stint with the team. Rookie defenseman Sacha Roy has also agreed to terms for the upcoming season, and forward Louis Rowe has been released.

Milam, 37, first signed with the Komets in 2006 after completing four years at Northern Michigan University. The 6'0 defender then played for Gwinnett and Toledo in the ECHL, as well as two seasons in Europe and Bossier-Shreveport of the CHL in 2010-2011. Milam returned to Fort Wayne for the 2011-12 season playing 66 games and scoring 20 goals helping the club to a Presidents' Cup championship in the CHL. The Lake Orion, Michigan native would head back to Europe the following season, only to find himself back in the orange in black at the end of the 2012-13 season. The right-hander would play the next seven seasons in Norway, England, Slovakia, and Italy. Milam has played for the Komets in three different leagues; UHL, CHL, ECHL while racking up a career number of 787 games played, 191 goals scored, 319 assists for 503 total points in North America and Europe.

"This will be Jamie's fourth tour of duty with the Komets. It's exciting to bring back a player who knows how to win a championship," said General Manager David Franke.

Roy, 22, played four seasons in the QMJHL amassing 332 penalty minutes with Cape Breton and Baie-Comeau. The 6'0 lefty played the 2019-2020 season in the QJHL.

"Roy is the type of defender that thrives on the physical side of the game," said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. "He gets his nose dirty and forces the opposition to play with their heads up."

The Komets will begin training camp Monday, October 11. The team will play two exhibition games against the Wheeling Nailers, October 15, at Wheeling and October 16, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The 70th anniversary season of Komet hockey launches Saturday, October 23, when the Wheeling Nailers return for a 7:35 p.m. faceoff on Sweetwater Ice. The Kelly Cup will be presented as the championship banner is raised to the rafters. There will also be the championship ring ceremony and the Komet legends will be introduced.

