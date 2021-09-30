K-Wings Sign Three Talented Rookies

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, and Head Coach Nick Bootland announced the following player signings Thursday.

The K-Wings signed rookie forward Logan Lambdin and rookie defenseman Collin Saccoman to standard player contracts. The team also signed rookie forward Tyler Rockwell to a professional tryout.

Lambdin, 25, returns to Kalamazoo where he made his professional debut on March 11, 2020, the last game before the pandemic forced the cancellation of the rest of the 2019-20 season. The Wyandotte, Michigan native spent four seasons at Michigan State University, where he totaled 51 points (22 goals, 29 assists) in 140 career games for the Spartans.

"I'm super excited to get back to Kalamazoo for my first official pro season," said Lambdin. "I can't wait to bring pro hockey back to the city after a long year off."

"Logan is a player who has worked extremely hard to keep skating during COVID," said Bootland. "In his short time with us he showed his awareness and his creativity."

Saccoman, 24, turns pro after four seasons at Lake Superior State University. The Stillwater, Minnesota native captained the Lakers in 2019-20 as a senior, scoring six goals and nine points in 17 games. He finished his college career with 56 points (20 goals, 36 assists) and 149 penalty minutes in 117 games.

"Thank you to the Kalamazoo Wings for this great opportunity to play for such a reputable organization," said Saccoman. "I can't wait to get started."

"Collin is a leader whose compete level separates him from others," said Bootland. "He is a 200-foot player who provides energy every day, whether in practice, in the locker room, or in games."

Rockwell, 25, joins the K-Wings training camp roster on a tryout after a successful college career at Michigan Tech. The San Jose, California native compiled 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists) in 108 games for the Huskies. He previously spent three junior seasons with the British Columbia Hockey League's Wenatchee Wild, where he captained the team in his final season in 2016-17.

"Kalamazoo has the reputation of being an excellent organization with energetic fans," said Rockwell. "I can't wait to get started here and help the team towards a championship."

"Tyler played against top lines and defends with passion," said Bootland. "He is a great first-pass defenseman who is very committed. He approaches his game on and off the ice as a pro."

The K-Wings will announce a full training camp roster and schedule next week. The first official day of training camp meetings will commence Oct. 7.

Kalamazoo opens the 2021-22 season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Single Game Tickets to the Home Opener and all 36 home games are on sale now.

