Walks Hurt ThunderBolts in Loss to Tri-City

May 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Despite outhitting them 10-9, the ThunderBolts fell to the Tri-City ValleyCats 11-7 in the opener of a three-game series at Ozinga Field Friday night.

For the second straight night, the Bolts (1-1) took an early deficit as Tri-City (1-0) got a run in the top of the first inning. Alec Olund flew out to the wall with Cam Phelts leaping to rob the home run. On the play, Jaxon Hallmark scored all the way from second base.

Tri-City added to their lead with two runs in the third, but the ThunderBolts answered. In the bottom of the third, Joe Johnson hit a two-run homer, the first of the year for Windy City, making the score 3-2.

The ValleyCats offense created separation with RBI hits from Javeyon Williams and Olund that put them ahead 7-2.

In the fifth, the Bolts got back in it with a run-scoring double from Ethan Lopez. RBIs from Christian Kuzemka and Alejandro Lara brought the deficit down to two at 7-5, but the ValleyCats put the game on ice with four runs in the eighth.

The ThunderBolts continued to fight, bringing home two more runs on an error in the bottom of the eighth but they weren't able to complete the comeback as they dropped their first game of the year.

Jhon Vargas (1-0) was the winning pitcher, allowing five runs over 5.2 innings while striking out 12. Michael Barker (0-1) took the loss. He allowed six runs over 3.2 innings, walking four.

The ThunderBolts continue their season-opening seven-game home stand on Saturday night with game two of a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats. Buddie Pindel makes the start for the Bolts with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 CDT. It is Hispanic Heritage Night at Ozinga Field with a postgame fireworks show. Fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

