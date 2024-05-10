Hallmark Sets the Tone in Opening Day Victory

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Tri-City ValleyCats entered the season with a mission to steal more bases, and have put the league on notice by going nine-for-nine on the basepaths in a convincing 11-7 win over the Windy City ThunderBolts on Friday at Ozinga Field.

Jaxon Hallmark, the only active player who was on the Opening Day roster for Tri-City in 2023, greeted ThunderBolts starter Michael Barker with a single. The franchise single-season stolen base leader picked up right where he left off with his first theft of the season. Alec Olund drove in the 'Cats first run of the 2024 campaign with a sac fly as Hallmark came around from second base.

Hallmark continued to set the table in third. He walked and swiped second. Javeyan Williams drew a free pass, and Olund loaded the bases with a single. Chris Burgess walked, bringing in Hallmark, and Ian Walters followed suit with a sac fly to put the ValleyCats on top, 3-0.

Windy City got on the board in the bottom of the third. Cam Phelts singled off Jhon Vargas, and stole second base. Joe Johnson lifted a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Tri-City stormed back in the fourth. Ryan Cash singled, and Hallmark walked. Williams then plated in a run with a knock up the middle, and Hallmark went to third. Eric Hildebrand entered, and Williams put two ducks on the pond by swiping second base. Olund drove in a pair with a single, providing the ValleyCats with a 6-2 lead.

Walters walked in the fifth, and stole second before moving to third on a wild pitch. An errant throw from catcher Ronnie Allen Jr. allowed Walters to score and pull Tri-City ahead, 7-2.

The ThunderBolts countered in the bottom of the fifth. Johnson walked, and came around to score on a two-bagger from Ethan Lopez, who advanced to third on the throw. Christian Kuzemka had an RBI groundout to make it a 7-4 affair.

Allen Jr. received a two-out walk in the sixth, and went to second on a balk. Alejandro Lara singled in a run to end the night for Vargas, and trim the deficit to 7-5.

The ValleyCats blew the game open in the eighth. Tyler LaPorte issued a free pass to Cash and Hallmark to begin the frame. Williams singled to put a runner at every square base. Olund brought in his fourth run with a hit by pitch. Fourth-year ValleyCat Oscar Campos pinch-hit for Demias Jimerson, and laced a two-run single. Olund capped the frame by scoring on a wild pitch from Derrick Edington to provide the ValleyCats with an 11-5 advantage.

Windy City continued to show some life in the bottom of the eighth. Following 1.1 innings scoreless from Rolando Heredia-Bustos, Jaylen Hubbard ripped a double against Greg Blackman, and moved to third on a wild pitch. Thomas Rodriguez walked, and Hubbard was picked off at third. Allen Jr. put two runners in scoring position with a double. Lara then walked as Phelts reached on an RBI fielder's choice, and Rodriguez came home on an error from Elvis Peralta to make it an 11-7 game.

Nathan Medrano shut the door with a scoreless ninth, giving up a hit, and ringing up two batters.

Vargas (1-0) earned the win. He tossed 5.2 innings, allowing five runs on five hits, walking four, and punching out 12 batters - the most he has fanned in a Frontier League game.

Barker (0-1) received the loss. He pitched 3.2 innings, yielding six runs on five hits, walking four, and striking out four.

Tri-City eyes the series win tomorrow over Windy City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 EDT.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 11 | WINDY CITY 7

W: Jhon Vargas (1-0)

L: Michael Barker (1-0)

Attendance: 3,507

Time of Game: 3:15

BOX SCORE

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. The 'Cats return to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for their home opener on Friday, May 17 for a 6:30 PM start against the Washington Wild Things. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

