Schaumburg Spoils Great Crowd, Takes Opener 6-3

May 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things fell to the Schaumburg Boomers in a 6-3 decision on Opening Day at Wild Things Park. Washington hitters hit two homers, while 2,929 saw it at the yard.

Wagner Lagrange led off the bottom of the second inning with a bomb into the scoreboard to earn the first run of the season for the Wild Things. The Boomers responded with two runs in the top of the third, including a solo homer of their own, to take the lead. The homer was hit by Tyler Depreta-Johnson in his Boomers' debut.

Centerfielder Caleb McNeely made a sliding grab near the warning track to save a sure extra base hit in the fourth inning. Washington capitalized off the momentum with a two-run home run from Andrew Czech to retake the lead 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth.

Schaumburg evened the score with a solo shot into left field in the top of the sixth. Wild Things starting pitcher Jordan DiValerio finished his night allowing three runs and fanning three batters in six innings of work. The Boomers tallied three more in the seventh inning to take a 6-3 advantage. Washington could not plate any more runs, ultimately falling short on Opening Day.

Notably for the Wild Things, Andrew Czech led the way offensively with his two-run homer, a double and a walk. McNeely and Tommy Caufield walked twice each with McNeely swiping two bags and Caufield stealing once. In total, Washington swiped five bags.

The Wild Things and Boomers square off for game two of their opening series at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. The game is Montour Community Night presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Hector Roa poster presented by The Perryman Company. Tickets are available at the Ticket Return Box Office or by calling 724-250-9555. Cole Cook will start for Schaumburg and Kobe Foster for Washington.

