Sussex County Miners 2024 Home Opener Postponed

May 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners Opening Day Game against the Trios-Rivieres Aigles has been postponed to Sunday May 12, 2024.

Due to the rain and unfavorable field conditions the Miners have called off their 2024 home opener. The Miners will now play two games on Sunday May 12, 2024. The first game of the double header will start at 1:35 PM, there will be a 30-40 minute break in between the 2 games and

Tickets for opening day can only be exchanged at the Skylands Stadium Box Office, proof of purchase is required. Tickets for Weekday and Sunday games can only be exchanged for other Weekday and Sunday games. If you have any questions, please call the Miners Front Office at 973-383-7644.

We look forward to start of the 2024 Season at Skylands Stadium, and hope to see you tomorrow at the Bret Leuthner Memorial Game and Picnic and on Sunday at our Family Funday Sunday Doubleheader!

Tickets for the upcoming 2024 season are now available for purchase. For more information and to secure your season tickets, visit http://sussexcountyminers.com/. Be a part of the excitement, and join us in cheering the Miners throughout the season! Catch all Sussex County Miners games LIVE exclusively through our partners at FloSports with the following link https://share.flosports.tv/SHb0

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.

