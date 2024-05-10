Errors Plague Otters in Series Opener

JOLIET, IL - The Evansville Otters dropped the series opener to the Joliet Slammers on Friday, May 10 at Duly Health and Care Field. Errors plagued the club early as the Otters (0-2) allowed six unearned runs to the Slammers (1-0) before eventually falling 10-3.

First blood was struck in the bottom of the second frame. With one out, shortstop Riley Delgado made a throwing error to allow a baserunner. Three batters later, with two on and two outs, the Slammers ignited a rally of four hits in a row, scoring four runs.

The Otters sprung onto the board in the fourth with their first home run of the season, courtesy of Mason House who blasted a solo shot over the right-center wall.

In the bottom of the frame, Joliet responded with another run.

In the fifth, their second of three multi-run innings came on another defensive mistake from left fielder Donivan Williams. The ball kicked off his glove on a fly ball, elevating Joliet's lead to six.

Each team scored one run in the sixth inning. Jake Green picked up his first hit of the season with an RBI single to left field, scoring Joe Burke who walked earlier in the frame.

Evansville plated its final run in the eighth inning. After a leadoff walk from House, David Menham brought him home with an RBI double to right field. Their third run was not enough, trailing 8-3. Joliet padded the scoring with two more men touching the plate in the bottom frame, finalizing the scoring with a 10-3 finish.

Despite the errors, the Otters had two incredible defensive highlights.

In the third inning, Austin Bost robbed Jake Marti of a line drive hit on a jumping dive toward the second base bag. House also flashed the leather in the bottom of the seventh inning, crashing into the right field wall while making a running catch to end the frame. Both men saved more Slammers' runs.

House scored two of the three Otters' runs, also nabbing an RBI. Jomar Reyes and Mendham each had two hits, with Mendham grabbing an RBI as well. Green was the only other Evansville hitter to drive a man in.

Braden Scott had a tough 2024 debut. The southpaw tossed 4.0 innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on seven hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts. He took the loss, while Zac Westcott earned the win for Joliet, throwing 6.0 innings of two-run ball in the quality start.

Tyler Driver, Pat Miner, Tristan Harvin and Grif Hughs all made their 2024 debuts out of the bullpen. Harvin tossed a scoreless inning and Driver did not allow an earned run.

The Otters' middle contest of their three-game set versus Joliet will resume tomorrow. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT. Coverage available on FloSports and the Otters Digital Network.

