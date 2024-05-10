Titans Allow Four in Eighth, Fall in Season Opener

May 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans outfielder Jake Sanford

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans outfielder Jake Sanford(Ottawa Titans)

Brockton, MA - Opening the 2024 season, the Ottawa Titans (0-1) allowed four in the bottom of the eighth to fall 6-4 to the New England Knockouts (1-0) on Friday at Campanelli Stadium.

All started well on the new campaign, as the Titans jumped out to an early 3-0 in the top of the second on a three-run blast from Jake Sanford. The Canadian took Venezuelan starter Richard Brito (ND, 0-0) deep over the right-field wall to get the run-scoring started.

In his return to the Titans, Tyler Jandron (ND, 0-0) was impressive early on, facing two more than the minimum through four innings of play.

The Knockouts scored their first run in franchise history in bizarre fashion to crack the Titans' starter in the fifth. With a pair in scoring position, a wild pitch led to the Titans getting the lead runner caught in a run-down, thinking they had ended the inning - following a meeting, the umpires determined that Jandron had balked - forcing home a run to put the Knockouts on the board.

An RBI single through the left side in the bottom of the sixth from John Christino put the Knockouts within one - and chased Jandron from the game. The Titans' Opening Day starter went 5.1 innings and allowed two runs (one earned), on five hits, walked one, and struck out four.

The Titans had a trio of opportunities in the middle of the game, stranding runners on the corners in the third, a pair in scoring position in the fourth, and the bases loaded in the seventh. From the fourth through the eighth - the Titans only had one hit.

In the eighth, Bryan Peña could only record one out as the Knockouts took the lead for good by scoring four runs. Peña walked a trio - leading to a go-ahead RBI double from Luis Atiles before a sacrifice fly from Zach May added to the lead. The Knockouts sent ten to the plate to take their first lead of the game.

Reeves Martin (save, 1) looked to lock down the easy save - but three-straight singles made it a 6-4 game as Jake Guenther drove in AJ Wright with a base knock.

In the loss, Christian Ibarra reached base three times by going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks - while Jason Dicochea, AJ Wright, Jake Guenther, Jamey Smart, and Michael Fuhrman each reached base twice.

The Ottawa Titans continue their three-game series with the New England Knockouts on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. from Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com .

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.