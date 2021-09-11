Walk-Off Home Run Hands Indy Saturday Loss

LOUISVILLE, KY. - A solo home run by Michael De Leon with two outs in the ninth inning handed the Indianapolis Indians their third loss of the series to the Louisville Bats on Saturday afternoon, 5-4.

The Indians (53-59) took a 3-0 lead in the third inning when five consecutive batters reached base safely with one out. Marcano led off the frame with a double, and back-to-back RBI singles by Phillip Evans and Bligh Madris scored two. With runners at first and second, Ka'ai Tom drove in another with a single.

Three extra-base hits in the bottom of the third inning - led by a solo home run off the bat of Louisville pitcher, Michael Mariot - brought the Bats (49-63) within one run of the Indians.

With Indianapolis holding a 4-2 lead after an RBI single by John Nogowski in the fifth inning, Louisville tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. A throwing error by Matt Eckelman put two runners in scoring position with one out, and they both were brought in on an RBI single by Francisco Urbaez.

Hunter Stratton (L, 0-2) sat down TJ Friedl and Urbaez as the first two outs of the ninth inning before De Leon's home run ended the game. Dauri Moreta (W, 2-0) allowed one hit in the top of the ninth.

The Indians and Bats will face off one final time this season on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET. In a rematch of Game 1, RHP Max Kranick (3-4, 4.66) will face off against RHP Hunter Greene (5-7, 4.26).

