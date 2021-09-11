De Le-Owns Indy with Second Walkoff Homer of 2021

LOUISVILLE, KY - TJ Friedl capitalized on a botched play on his sacrifice bunt to reach safely and score the tying run in the bottom of the seventh and Michael De Leon launched a game-winning home run with two outs in the ninth to send the Louisville Bats to a 5-4 walkoff win over the Indianapolis Indians Saturday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Bats battled back from a 4-2 deficit after five innings with Braxton Lee beginning a rally on a pinch-hit single with one out in the seventh. Friedl sacrificed Lee into scoring position, but Tribe pitcher Matt Eckelman uncorked a wild throw to first on the bunt to allow both Lee and Friedl to advance an extra base.

The newest addition to the Bats' roster, infielder Francisco Urbaez, delivered the tying hit just hours after arriving at the ballpark by ripping a liner back up the middle to score Lee and Friedl and tie the game at 4-4 after seven frames.

Dauri Moreta worked a scoreless top of the ninth for his 22nd consecutive appearance with no earned runs and De Leon cranked a homer with two outs in the ninth to lift Louisville to its walkoff win.

De Leon was also the hero of Re-Opening Night's walkoff win against the Tribe, when he hit a grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning on June 22.

The Bats and Indians conclude their six-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Hunter Greene (5-7, 4.26) toes the slab against RHP Max Kranick (3-4, 4.66).

