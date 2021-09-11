Redbirds Grab Saturday Night Win in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds never trailed in a 6-5 win at the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) on Saturday night. The two teams play their 18th and final game against one another this season on Sunday night.

Memphis (52-61) grabbed an early advantage via the long ball. With the game tied at one in the top of the fourth inning, Brendan Donovan launched a two-out, two-strike, three-run home run to surge the Redbirds to a 4-1 lead. Donovan has loved batting at First Horizon Park this week. He's 6-15 at the plate with five runs scored, two home runs and seven runs driven in.

From there, the game settled into a familiar pattern. Nashville (61-52) would creep closer, the 'Birds would widen the lead, then the Sounds would get close again. Nashville scored twice on a two-run home run from Matt Lipka in the fifth to make it 4-3, then Memphis jumped back up by three with two runs in the top of the seventh. An RBI double from Juan Yepez highlighted the pair of runs in the seventh. However, the Sounds bounced right back and made it 6-5 with a pair of runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh.

Late in the game, the Memphis bullpen shut the door. Brandon Waddell pitched a clean eighth and Jacob Bosiokovic hurled a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up his first Triple-A save. Bosiokovic, a former Ohio State Buckeye, has yet to allow a run in three relief appearance (5.0 total innings) since moving up to Triple-A.

