Redbirds Grab Saturday Night Win in Nashville
September 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds never trailed in a 6-5 win at the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) on Saturday night. The two teams play their 18th and final game against one another this season on Sunday night.
Memphis (52-61) grabbed an early advantage via the long ball. With the game tied at one in the top of the fourth inning, Brendan Donovan launched a two-out, two-strike, three-run home run to surge the Redbirds to a 4-1 lead. Donovan has loved batting at First Horizon Park this week. He's 6-15 at the plate with five runs scored, two home runs and seven runs driven in.
From there, the game settled into a familiar pattern. Nashville (61-52) would creep closer, the 'Birds would widen the lead, then the Sounds would get close again. Nashville scored twice on a two-run home run from Matt Lipka in the fifth to make it 4-3, then Memphis jumped back up by three with two runs in the top of the seventh. An RBI double from Juan Yepez highlighted the pair of runs in the seventh. However, the Sounds bounced right back and made it 6-5 with a pair of runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh.
Late in the game, the Memphis bullpen shut the door. Brandon Waddell pitched a clean eighth and Jacob Bosiokovic hurled a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up his first Triple-A save. Bosiokovic, a former Ohio State Buckeye, has yet to allow a run in three relief appearance (5.0 total innings) since moving up to Triple-A.
The Memphis Redbirds are the proud Triple-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Memphis has claimed four League Championships and one Triple-A National Championship since their affiliation with St. Louis began in 1998. For the latest team news, follow the Redbirds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Ticket information can be found at memphisredbirds.com/tickets.
Next Game
Sunday, September 12 at Nashville (6:15 p.m. CT)
- Redbirds Probable Starter: LHP Matthew Liberatore
- Sounds Probable Starter: RHP Dylan File
Watch: MiLB.tv
Listen: MiLB First Pitch App
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 11, 2021
- Saints Set Triple-A East High in Runs, Blowout Storm Chasers 21-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Grab Saturday Night Win in Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Fall to Memphis at First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Split Saturday's Doubleheader with 'Shrimp - Charlotte Knights
- Shrimp and Knights Split 2-1 Wins in Doubleheader Saturday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Split Doubleheader Saturday Sets up Series Clinching Game for Sunday - Norfolk Tides
- Baz, Bulls Keep Tides at Bay with 6-1 Win - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Rally past Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Wings Blow Six-Run Lead Saturday in 11th Straight Loss - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Win Streak Snapped in 3-2 Loss to Mets - Buffalo Bisons
- Jordan Yamamoto Excels in Major League Rehab Start - Syracuse Mets
- Rivera Walks off Game Two in Doubleheader Split Versus IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- September 11 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Walk-Off Home Run Hands Indy Saturday Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- De Le-Owns Indy with Second Walkoff Homer of 2021 - Louisville Bats
- Tides Beat Bulls 3-1 in Game One of Saturday Twinbill - Durham Bulls
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 11, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 11, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (53-58) at Louisville Bats (48-63) - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.