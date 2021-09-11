Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (53-58) at Louisville Bats (48-63)

September 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Louisville Slugger Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:00 PM ET

GAME #112 / Road #58: Indianapolis Indians (53-58) at Louisville Bats (48-63)

PROBABLES: RHP Miguel Yajure (1-3, 3.58) vs. RHP Michael Mariot (5-4, 3.89)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians began the game strong and never let up in a dominant 12-3 win over Louisville to tie the series through four games last night. They put up six runs on seven hits in the first three innings, the first four of which came with two outs. All four of the Indians doubles in the game - by John Nogowski, Tucupita Marcano, Hunter Owen and Chris Sharpe - were in the first three innings. The Indians continued the two-out scoring with an 8-1 lead in the top of the eighth inning when Nogowski hit his first home run in an Indianapolis uniform to drive in three runs, bringing his RBI total of the night to five. Marcano (2), Jared Oliva (2), Owen (2) and Nogowski (3) each had multiple hits for the Indians, with Owen (2), Nogowski (5) and Sharpe (2) driving in multiple runs.

A MARVELOUS GEM: James Marvel recorded his second consecutive quality start, his third overall of the season and his first win since Aug. 6 at Iowa last night against Louisville. He allowed just one run in six innings with a season-high seven strikeouts. It was his third outing of 22 this season in which he allowed just one run over five-plus innings. Marvel hadn't allowed three earned runs or less over 6.0 innings in consecutive starts since Aug. 23-28, 2019, at the tail end of a campaign that earned him Pittsburgh's Minor League Pitcher of the Year award.

THE BIG NOGOWSKI: Each of John Nogowski's three hits - a first-inning double, fourth-inning single and eighth-inning home run - drove in runs last night as he recorded a career-high five RBI in the Indians win over Louisville. He had notched four RBI three times in his career, the last coming on July 23, 2019 with Memphis vs. New Orleans. The 3-for-4 performance was Nogowski's first for multiple hits in 15 games with the Indians since being outrighted on Aug. 19, and it was his second multi-RBI game (also: Sept. 7 at Louisville). Between Indy, Memphis, Pittsburgh and St. Louis this season, he hadn't driven in more than two runs in a game until last night.

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: Jared Oliva has hit safely in each of the first four games at Louisville this week following a 2-for-4 performance last night. This week continues an impressive stretch by Oliva in 34 games since being optioned by Pittsburgh at the end of July. Since playing in his first game back with the Indians on Aug. 3, he is hitting .310 (39-for-126) with 13 extra-base hits (nine doubles, two triples, two homers) and 21 RBI. Oliva began the regular season on the injured list with an oblique strain and struggled immediately after returning to game action. He hit just .167 (8-for-48) in his first 15 games but has since risen his Triple-A season average to .270 (47-for-174).

SPEED KILLS: The Indians successfully swiped two bases last night, improving to a perfect 11-for-11 in stolen base attempts through nine games in September. Their 11 stolen bases this month ranks third among Triple-A East teams and is just two behind Buffalo and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Indianapolis is currently averaging 1.22 stolen base attempts per game, which is an increase from August (0.93) when they went 18-for-25 in 27 games. The addition of Jared Oliva and Tucupita Marcano to the Indians everyday lineup since the beginning of August has helped the teams running game. Oliva is currently 9-for-11 in stolen base attempts with eight since he was optioned by Pittsburgh at the end of July. Marcano, on the other hand, is 6-for-7 in stolen base attempts in 36 games with the Indians after going 4-for-8 in 45 games with El Paso to begin the season.

ELEVENSES: Tucupita Marcano and Bligh Madris are each working 11-game streaks of their own variety dating back to Aug. 28. After going 2-for-5 last night, Marcano has now reached base safely in his last 11 games. He has hit safely in 10 of those games with a .326 average (14-for-43). Madris, on the other hand, has hit safely in his past 11 games to set a career-high hitting streak (previous, 9 games with Short-Season A West Virginia; 8/2 (1)-11/17). He is currently hitting .375 (15-for-40) with a .525 slugging percentage and .957 OPS since Aug. 28.

TODAY: The Indians tied the series at Louisville last night and will look to take a 3-2 lead this afternoon at 1:00 PM ET. Louisville currently leads the season series, nine games to seven, after going 4-2 over the first six games at Louisville Slugger Field from June 22-27. The Indians haven't finished below .500 against the Bats in the season series since 2016 and will have to win both remaining games between the two teams to continue that streak. RHP Miguel Yajure will take the mound for his second start against the Bats and first career appearance at Louisville Slugger Field today. RHP Michael Mariot gets the ball for the Bats for his fourth start against the Indians this season.

BUT FIRST, THE BULLPEN: Connor Overton made his first appearance in an Indians uniform on Thursday night and tossed one hitless inning in relief of Tanner Anderson. The right-hander was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh from Toronto on Sept. 6, less than one month after making his MLB debut. He began the season split between Buffalo's rotation and bullpen, going 2-1 with a 2.03 ERA (13er/57.2ip) in 21 games (7 starts) before having his contract selected by Toronto on Aug. 11. Overton didn't allow a run in four appearances (6.2ip) with the Blue Jays.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.